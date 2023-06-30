Mandira Bedi Remembers Husband Raj Kaushal On His Second Death Anniversary; Says ‘We Miss You’

Mandira Bedi on Friday took to her social media handle and remembered her late husband, Raj Kaushal on the occasion of his second death anniversary. In a heartfelt video, she expressed her emotions and shared a touching message with a handwritten note.

The actress shared a video on her Instagram handle, featuring Raj and their family. The video started with a handwritten note that said, ‘You left us two years ago on this day…We miss you, Raju.’ It also featured old memories and photographs of Mandira and Raj, pictures with their two children, Vir and Tara. “2 years. We miss you.. your larger than life presence, your zest for life, your big, loving heart,” the video caption read.

Watch the video here:

Actor Rohit Roy wrote, “With you Mandy,” in the comments section. Several other celebrities and fans also offered their condolences and wished strength to the entire family.

To note, Raj Kaushal, a renowned filmmaker, passed away two years ago after suffering from cardiac arrest. Mandira and Raj tied the knot in 1999. They welcomed their baby boy Vir in 2011 and later adopted their daughter Tara in 2020.

In an old interview with Hindustan Times, Mandira Bedi opened up about how she coped with her husband’s death. She said, “Losing somebody very close to you, your life partner, is a life-changing experience. You can either sink or swim after something like that, and I choose to swim. I have no choice. I have two young children, and I have a family to take care of. So, I’m choosing to swim."

Mandira Bedi is one of the popular names in the entertainment industry. She rose to fame with her stint in a show titled Shanti. For years, she has donned several hats ranging from acting, hosting, presenting, and much more.