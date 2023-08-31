CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Jawan TrailerNayantharaShah Rukh KhanKaran JoharSunny Deol
Home » Movies » Exclusive! Bejoy Nambiar, Mani Ratnam Reunite For 4th Time, To Work As His AD In Next Film
1-MIN READ

Exclusive! Bejoy Nambiar, Mani Ratnam Reunite For 4th Time, To Work As His AD In Next Film

Reported By: Titas Chowdhury

News18.com

Last Updated: August 31, 2023, 14:53 IST

Mumbai, India

Bejoy Nambiar opens up on assisting Mani Ratnam.

Bejoy Nambiar opens up on assisting Mani Ratnam.

Bejoy Nambiar is all set to assist his 'mentor' Mani Ratnam in his next once again after Guru, Ponniyin Selvan.

Bejoy Nambiar’s association with Mani Ratnam dates back to many years. He was the second unit assistant director on Ratnam’s Guru (2007) and even on his latest Ponniyin Selvan series. Despite carving a niche for himself as a filmmaker with a distinct template, Nambiar never had any qualms about letting go of his directorial cap and taking on a relatively smaller role for Ratnam.

Speaking to News18 exclusively, Bejoy reveals that he is collaborating with Ratnam once again as a second unit assistant director. He tells us, “I am assisting him in his next film also. He is one of the reasons I got into filmmaking. I grew up watching his films and I am lucky to have the opportunity to work with him and I don’t want to let it go."

In 2021, Nambiar directed a short film called Edhiri, one of nine stories in Navarasa, the Tamil anthology film, produced by Ratnam. Edhiri, in fact, was also penned by Ratnam. Talking further about their association, Nambiar adds, “Even before I became a director, I was working with him and I continue to do so only because we can never stop learning. When I have access to a mentor and a master filmmaker like him, I always look at the opportunity to go back to him."

But has Ratnam’s style ever trickled into his style of making films and writing stories? “I have definitely been influenced by his filmmaking style and storytelling. I try my best not to get too influenced and incorporate his style in my work."

And even if their styles coincide, Nambiar would rather take it to his stride. “At the same time, it is my school and if somehow subconsciously it happens, I don’t have a problem with it," he shares.

Nambiar recently created and directed Sweet Kaaram Coffee. His next includes Kaala, a crime thriller. He has directed and also produced it along with T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar and Krishnan Kumar. It features Avinash Tiwary, Rohan Vinod Mehra, Jitin Gulati, Taher Shabbir and Hiten Tejwani in prominent roles. It is all set to release on Disney+ Hotstar.

About the Author
Titas Chowdhury
Titas Chowdhury, senior sub-editor at News18, lives for and writes about cinema and 90s music. Interviewing celebrities, writing about latest trends i...Read More
Tags:
  1. Bejoy Nambiar
  2. bollywood
  3. mani ratnam
first published:August 31, 2023, 14:53 IST
last updated:August 31, 2023, 14:53 IST