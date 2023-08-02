Maniesh Paul Gets An Early Birthday Wish From Kajol

Maniesh Paul, the multitalented Bollywood star, prepares to celebrate his birthday on August 3 and the excitement is building up among his fans and well-wishers. While the official day is still one day away, seems like actress Kajol couldn’t wait until D-day and took to her Instagram story to shower Maniesh with early birthday wishes. Sharing an adorable picture with the actor, the Trial actress wrote, “Happy pre birthday Maniesh Paul, have a wonderful year ahead.”

Responding to her heartfelt post, Maniesh reposted her story and wrote, “Thank you Kajol ma’am. That’s really sweet of you. Officially my first wish this year.”

Maniesh Paul is currently in the spotlight, receiving all the attention and praise for his debut OTT show, Rafuchakkar, which has garnered an overwhelming response from the audience. In this unique series, the actor showcased his talent by portraying multiple characters, which required him to undergo rigorous training. For the show, he had to gain 15 kgs and then shed 10 kgs, all within a short span of four months.

In an interview with Bombay Times, Maniesh Paul expressed his passion for fitness and maintaining a healthy body. However, the role of a con artist in Rafuchakkar demanded more than just staying fit. Maniesh had to undergo major physical changes to bring authenticity to each of his five different looks in the show.

“Shedding my fit-healthy body for one of the looks as Pawan Kumar Bawariya, I had to resemble an ordinary middle class and a middle-aged guy with a paunch, for which I gained 10 kgs. For another look, I had to lose weight as well as gain muscles to play a gym trainer. As I had just finished Jugjugg Jeeyo, I had hardly four months to do these drastic changes,” he added.

Rafuchakkar, created by Arjun and Kartk is currently available for free JioCinema. The show features an impressive ensemble cast, including Priya Bapat, Aksha Pardasany, Aakash Dahiya, Sushant Singh, Vikram Kochhar, Chahat Vig and Ravi Kothari, alongside the talented Maniesh Paul.

The show creators, Arjun and Kartk, have another intriguing project in the pipeline. They have collaborated with Sushmita Sen for the show titled, Taali.