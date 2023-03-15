CHANGE LANGUAGE
Maniesh Paul Got Goosebumps Reading About Kubbra Sait's Abuse by Her Uncle at Age 17
1-MIN READ

Maniesh Paul Got Goosebumps Reading About Kubbra Sait's Abuse by Her Uncle at Age 17

Curated By: Bohni Bandyopadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: March 15, 2023, 14:35 IST

Mumbai, India

Maniesh Paul recently hosted actress Kubbra Sait on his podcast.

Actor and anchor Maniesh Paul lauded Kubbra Sait's strength and courage as he hosted the actress on his show, The Maniesh Paul Podcast.

Recently Kubbra Sait revealed dark and untold chapters of her life in a book authored basis her experiences. Commending the actress for shedding her baggage bravely through her book, Maniesh Paul lauded her strength and courage as he hosted the actress on his show, The Maniesh Paul Podcast.

After suffering from the emotional trauma and baggage of physical abuse at a young age of seventeen at the hands of her own uncle, Kubbra Sait finally let herself free by penning her experiences in her book. Engaging in a heartfelt conversation discussing the same along with other untold stories of her journey, Kubbra Sait graced The Maniesh Paul Podcast.

Maniesh revealed he had goosebumps on reading Kubbra’s dreadful incident of being molested by her uncle in the short insight posted by the actor and host on his social media. Sharing the glimpse into the episode, Maniesh Paul said, “AND SHE IS STRONG AND HOW!!! You can’t miss this episode!!”

Hailed for his deep and insightful conversations with people from different walks of life, Maniesh has tapped into the unknown aspects of various personalities through his show ‘The Maniesh Paul Podcast’.

Maniesh has hosted many eminent names on his show including Govinda, Anu Malik, Rajpal Yadav, Gulshan Grover, Geeta Kapoor, Prajakta Koli, Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek amongst others. In fact, the podcast has proven instrumental in resolving the ages-old rift between Govinda and his nephew Krushna.

On the work front, Maniesh Paul has been on an award winning spree for his much-loved and appreciated performance in Jugjugg Jeeyo and is currently gearing for his digital debut as the lead for an interesting web show that presents him in an all new avatar.

