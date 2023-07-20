CHANGE LANGUAGE
Manipur Video: Vivek Agnihotri Tweets 'Sorry My Sisters', Sonu Sood Says 'Humanity Paraded Not Women'
1-MIN READ

Manipur Video: Vivek Agnihotri Tweets 'Sorry My Sisters', Sonu Sood Says 'Humanity Paraded Not Women'

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: July 20, 2023, 14:17 IST

Mumbai, India

Vivek Agnihotri and Sonu Sood are among the many stars who reacted to the Manipur video.

Vivek Agnihotri and Sonu Sood are among the many stars who reacted to the Manipur video.

Several Bollywood stars have reacted to the shocking video of two women paraded naked in Manipur.

Trigger Warning: Violence Against Women. Bollywood personalities Sonu Sood, Vivek Agnihotri, and Richa Chadha took to Twitter and condemned the violence against two women in Manipur. Actor Akshay Kumar, too, had earlier reacted to a spine-chilling video from May 4 that has surfaced online showing two women paraded naked by a group of men.

Richa took to Twitter and said, “Shameful! Horrific! Lawless!”. Vivek Agnihotri penned a long note as a reaction to the incident and apologised to the women in the viral video. “Every time our innocent mothers and sisters become the ultimate victims of inhuman, barbarian acts. As a Bharatiya, as a man, as a human being, I am shattered each time. I am ashamed. I am so guilty for my helplessness. O Manipur, I tried… I tried… but I failed. All I can do now is tell their tragic stories through my work. But it’s too late by then," a part of his tweet read. “We are a failed society. I am sorry, my sisters. I am sorry, my mothers. I am sorry, Bharat Mata," he added.

Sonu Sood tweeted, “Manipur video has shaken everyone’s soul. It was humanity that was paraded…not the women.” Renuka Shahane said, “Is there no one to stop the atrocities in Manipur? If you are not shaken to the core by that disturbing video of two women, is it even right to call oneself human, let alone Bharatiya or Indian!”

Urfi Javed took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, “What happened in Manipur was shameful not just for Manipur but entire India."

Earlier in the day, Akshay Kumar was among the first Bollywood stars to have condemned the incident. “Shaken, disgusted to see the video of violence against women in Manipur. I hope the culprits get such a harsh punishment that no one ever thinks of doing a horrifying thing like this again," he tweeted.

Manipur has witnessed violent clashes since May 3.

first published:July 20, 2023, 14:17 IST
last updated:July 20, 2023, 14:17 IST