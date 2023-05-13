Manish Malhotra Lands In Delhi For Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Engagement; Paps Ask 'Kaunse Colour...'

Actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha will be exchanging engagement vows amidst much fanfare in Delhi this evening. The occasion will be graced by approximately 150 guests, comprising their loved ones and close friends. Parineeti’s cousin, Priyanka Chopra, has already landed in Delhi for the celebrations. Speculations about their relationship have been circulating ever since they were spotted together on multiple occasions, such as enjoying a meal at a Mumbai restaurant and appearing together at the airport. As the year draws to a close, the couple is anticipated to tie the knot.

Parineeti and Raghav have reportedly planned to wear matching outfits for their engagement ceremony. Raghav has chosen a simple achkan, specially crafted by his maternal uncle, fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva. On the other hand, Parineeti will slip into an elegant traditional ensemble by Manish Malhotra. Interestingly, Parineeti’s visits to the designer’s house have fuelled speculations about her upcoming wedding with Raghav.

Bollywood’s go-to designer Manish Malhotra had shared a selfie on Instagram earlier today, hinting that the capital city is on his mind. Only sometime back, he was spotted at the Delhi airport. A pap asked “Kaunse colour ka kapda pahen rahi hain Parineeti ji?" Manish, who didn’t want to divulge any details, only smiled.

top videos

According to a source who spoke to Filmfare, the couple’s roka ceremony is done, and they intend to tie the knot in October. The source mentioned,"Parineeti and Raghav’s roka is done. It was a family affair and they both are very happy. The duo is likely to get married by October-end of this year. Parineeti and Raghav are in no rush and they both have work commitments that they need to take care of before getting into the wedding festivities."

Parineeti was last seen in Uunchai. In terms of her upcoming work, she is set to star alongside Diljit Dosanjh in Chamkila, directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film tells the story of two well-known Punjabi singers, Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila.