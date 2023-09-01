Manish Malhotra Launches His Production House 'Stage 5'; Kajol, Kriti Sanon, Others Send Best Wishes

Manish Malhotra has established himself as an ace fashion-designer by shelling out iconic costumes in several Bollywood films. Now, he is ready to venture into the showbiz business in a whole different capacity by launching his own production company Stage 5 Production. Manish Malhotra shared the announcement with everyone on Friday, to which several celebs congratulated him on this new feat.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Manish Malhotra shared the logo of his brand new production house. He also penned a note, in which he poured his emotions on the occasion. The caption read, “Ever since my childhood there’s a certain calling i’ve had for Clothes , Colours and Films . I was fascinated by fabrics , textures and music and watched every film wide eyed longing to be a part of Indian Cinema one day.

The fascination with clothes grew me to becoming a costume designer and then to starting my Label after many years. Today after gratifying 3 decades of being in the movies I Present to you STAGE5 Production ..A company that will nurture different artistic voices from all over and take pride in the diversity of stories, collaborating with directors , writers , artist who are not only talented but also have a unique new vision .. @stage5production."

Manish Malhotra’s announcement recieved a ton of support from several celebs. Kriti Sanon wrote,

“Congratulations Manishhhhh! You’ve been talking about this for so long! Wishing u a great new chapter ❤️😘." Fardeen Khan commented,

“Congratulations. My best wishes. FK. 👏." Kajol wrote, “Congratulations 👏👏👏👏👏👏." Kusha Kapila commented, “Congratulations, MM! Thrilled for this new era 🔥❤️👏." Malaika Arora said, “Congratulation dear @manishmalhotra05." Other celebs like Parineeti Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Bachchan, Sooraj Pancholi, Ektaa Kapoor and others chimed in with their best wishes.

Earlier it was reported that Manish Malhotra will soon be directing a biopic of the late legendary actress Meena Kumari which is likely to star Kriti Sanon in the lead. This is not the first time that Manish Malhotra is making headlines for his alleged directorial debut. Back in 2021 too, the designer confirmed that he would soon make his directorial debut with a Dharma Productions film. Reports then claimed that the film would be supposedly a musical, set during the partition era.

A source had then told the Hindustan Times, “The story and screenplay of this intense musical love story, set in the backdrop of the partition, is also written by Malhotra. He has already envisioned the entire screenplay ready in his mind and casting for the film will begin shortly." However, nothing was heard of the film later.