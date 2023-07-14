Manish Malhotra To Make Directorial Debut Soon? Designer Likely To Honour Meena Kumari's Legacy

Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra is set to make his directorial debut. Yes, you read it right. If a recent report by Mirchi Plus is to be believed, Malhotra will soon be directing a biopic of the late legendary actress Meena Kumari which is likely to star Kriti Sanon in the lead. Reportedly, the film is currently in the scripting stage and will be backed by Bhushan Kumar T-Series.

Meena Kumari, who passed away at the age of 38 from liver cirrhosis, acted in nearly 90 films and left a lasting impression on Hindi cinema. The biopic is Manish’s way to honour her legacy and the impact she left on the industry and cine-goers alike, reports claim.

However, it should also be noted that neither Manish Malhotra nor the makers of the film have issued any statement as of now, confirming or denying the report.

This is not the first time that Manish Malhotra is making headlines for his alleged directorial debut. Back in 2021 too, the designer confirmed that he would soon make his directorial debut with a Dharma Productions film. Reports then claimed that the film would be supposedly a musical, set during the partition era.

A source had then told the Hindustan Times, “The story and screenplay of this intense musical love story, set in the backdrop of the partition, is also written by Malhotra. He has already envisioned the entire screenplay ready in his mind and casting for the film will begin shortly." However, nothing was heard of the film later.

Meanwhile, talking about Kriti Sanon, she was last seen in Adipurush with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. The film created quite a controversy and received mixed reviews from the audience as well as the critics.

Next, Kriti Sanon will be seen with Shahid Kapoor and Dharmendra in director Dinesh Vijan’s untitled film. The actress will also be seen sharing screen space with Tiger Shroff, whom she debuted with in Heropanti in 2014, in Vikas Bahl’s action thriller Ganpath: Part 1.