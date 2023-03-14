Manisha Koirala Once Got Mad at Aamir Khan for ‘Unfriendly Behaviour’ on Akele Hum Akelele Tum Sets

Manisha Koirala and Aamir Khan worked on two films together in the 90s, and the first one is - Akele Hum Akele Tum - which was released in the year 1995. Post this, the actors again reunited for an epic love story titled Mann, which has been loved by many fans over time. Talking of their first film together - Akele Hum Akele Tum, the Taare Zameen Par star once spoke about an incident when his co-star Manisha Koirala got angry with the actor during the shoot of the movie.

Aamir spoke about the same during Simi Garewal’s famous chat show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal.He talked about how he shot different scenes with his female co-stars. When Simi reminded Aamir that he was ‘unfriendly’ with Manisha Koirala during the film’s shoot, he talked about it.

Simi asked Aamir about his sexual chemistry with his female co-stars. Aamir replied, “When I am working with an actress and I’m supposed to be in love with the person, I do make a genuine attempt to feel. When I am looking into the eyes of the person to feel real love for the girl in front of me. Once the shot is over I come out of it."

Simi Garewal then responded saying that Manisha once reminded him that he ‘gave very indifferent unfriendly vibes during Akele Hum Akele Tum’. She also told Aamir that he responded to Manisha saying, “Oh but the script required me to be like that". Aamir replied, “Manisha was really mad at me when she heard this. The script required that we don’t get along and stuff like that. So when I started doing the film I just maintained a certain distance from her."

Directed by Mansoor Khan, Akele Hum Akele Tum features Aamir Khan, Manisha Koirala and Master Adil . The music is by Anu Malik and the lyrics are by Majrooh Sultanpuri. The film is loosely based on the 1979 American film Kramer vs. Kramer. Both Aamir Khan and Manisha Koirala’s performances were acclaimed; the latter also received a nomination under the Best Actress category at the 41st Filmfare Awards. Although the film was well received with critics, it did not connect with the audience.

Aamir and Manisha also featured together in Mann (1999), a romantic drama film written and directed by Indra Kumar. The film also starred Anil Kapoor, Sharmila Tagore, and Neeraj Vora with Rani Mukerji in a special appearance.

Fans saw Aamir last in Laal Singh Chaddha. After that, the actor said that he will take a break from acting. However, if a recent report were to be believed, Aamir Khan might tackle yet another adaptation in the form of Campeones but only as a producer. The actor had also approached Salman Khan to headline the film.

