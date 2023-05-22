CHANGE LANGUAGE
Manju Warrier Starts Shooting For Footage, Pics Inside
Manju Warrier Starts Shooting For Footage, Pics Inside

Curated By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: May 22, 2023, 18:38 IST

Kochi [Cochin], India

Footage will be the first Malayalam film to use the found-footage technique of narrative.

Actress Manju Warrier has shared a bunch of pictures from the sets of Footage on Instagram. The film will also feature Visakh Nair and Gayathri Ashok.

Actress Manju Warrier is all set for her upcoming Malayalam film Footage. With this film, Saiju Sreedharan makes his directorial debut. Saiju is well-known for editing films such as Mayaanadhi, Kumablangi Nights and Anjaam Pathiraa. Footage has been co-written by Saiju and Shabna Mohammed, who previously wrote the screenplay for Vaanku.

Manju shared a bunch of pictures from the sets of the film on her official Instagram handle and wrote, “Footage starts rolling today!" in the caption. Take a look at them:

As soon as the pictures surfaced online, fans started showing their excitement in the comments section. One of them wrote, “All the best for your next project wishes on behalf of Ak fans. Another blockbuster film loading for you Kanmani." Another wrote, “All the best for your next project." A third user commented, “Manju and team best wishes for your new upcoming film. Stay blessed stay safe chichi and team." A person went on to add, “Please select the story carefully. Don’t be a part of continuous flops. You are an amazing actress. Our money is hard-working money. Not from smuggling."

    Footage will be shot in Thodupuzha. Visakh Nair and Gayathri Ashok will be seen in important roles in Footage. It is being produced by Bineesh Chandran. Sushin Shyam will compose the music and background score for the film.

    Manju Warrier was last seen in Vellari Pattanam. She will soon make her Hindi debut with Amriki Pandit, which will also feature R Madhavan.

