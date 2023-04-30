Mann Ki Baat: Bollywood Celebs Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty Hail ‘Star’ PM Modi

Bollywood celebrities Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor and Rohit Shetty attended the screening of the 100th episode of PM Narendra Modi’s radio show ‘Mann Ki Baat’, at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that his radio programme is the “mann ki baat” of millions of Indians and an expression of their emotions.

“Today is the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat. I have got thousands of letters, lakhs of messages. I have tried to go through more and more of them. I got emotional while reading your letters on many occasions, was swept away by emotions, and then held myself. You have congratulated me on the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat, but all the listeners, our countrymen deserve to be congratulated. Mann Ki Baat is the ‘Mann Ki Baat of millions of Indians and the expression of their emotions," PM Modi said.

Speaking on the occasion, Dixit said, “He (PM Modi) is taking out time to understand the problems of common people. This is amazing. He is reaching out to people in small towns and villages who are doing such good work and people are not aware of it. So he is bringing such people in front of all the citizens and they are getting global recognition which is amazing. I’m sure it’s going to inspire a lot of youngsters.”

“Modi ji wanted to stay connected with the people, I think that’s the sign of a great leader. All the greatest leaders in history, whether it be Kings or Prime Ministers have always stayed connected to the people. There cannot be a deeper connection than this, to be able to speak your mind and listen to people’s words, to be able to convey your words to them. I felt very fortunate that I was invited here. It’s a privilege to be here,” said Kapoor.

Director and producer Rohit Shetty said, “I felt inspired, if one leader can show us the right path, then nothing is impossible. When I was watching I felt how lucky we are that we have such an inspirational leader whom people listen to, from whom they are inspired, which is very rare."

Meanwhile, singer Raageshwari, who attended an event in London, UK, said, “I think it is fantastic. Waking up at 4 in the morning, getting ready and coming here - absolutely fruitful…I think it brings not just the country together but it also motivates the youngsters…"

The programme, which started on October 3, 2014, has become a key pillar of the government’s citizen-outreach programme addressing multiple social groups such as women, youth, and farmers and has spurred community action.

