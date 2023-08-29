Mannara Chopra Shares Cryptic Post On Unhappiness Amid Video of Director Kissing Her Goes Viral

Actress Mannara Chopra has shared a throwback video of her cousin Priyanka Chopra Jonas on her social media in which the latter can be seen talking about unhappiness. The post comes hours after a video of the Indian director AS Ravi Kumar Chowdary surfaced online in which he was seen kissing Mannara on her cheeks. “Guys please, let me just tell you this. No matter what you do, someone will always be unhappy. Always. You can never please everyone all the time," Priyanka said in the viral clip that Mannara shared on her Instagram stories.

Earlier today, Mannara was snapped by the paparazzi as she stepped out to promote her upcoming movie, Thiragabadara Saami. She was also joined by the director of her movie, AS Ravi Kumar Chowdary. However, a video of the two surfaced online which left netizens shocked and disappointed. In the clip, the director was seen posing with Mannara for the cameras when he suddenly kissed her.

Several social media users reacted to the viral clip and bashed the director for allegedly making Mannara feel uncomfortable. “Sexual harassment right there. She might be blushing and making all the right moves but internally she would feel cringy," a user wrote. “What a creep? Industry must identify budding #MeToo creeps and not let them grow into Vairamuthus. Until you sort your house in order, you are unfit to preach the public in your films," another wrote.

Mannara began her acting career in 2014 with Prema Geema Jantha Nai in Telugu. She was then seen in Zid (2014), Sandamarutham (2015) and Jakkanna (2019). She was last seen in Sita (2019). Talking about her upcoming movie Thiragabadara Saami, its teaser was launched recently by Dil Raju when it also caught everyone’s attention as well. Makarand Deshpande will be seen playing the villain in the movie whereas Raj Tarun headlines the film.