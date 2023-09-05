Mannara Chopra Shrugs Off Director AS Ravi Kissing Her Without Consent: 'He Just Got Overexcited'

Days after Mannara Chopra was kissed by the director AS Ravi Kumar Chowdary during a promotional event of their film, the actress has now defended the filmmaker. Mannara was recently snapped by the paparazzi at the airport when she talked about the incident and clarified that the director just loves her work. She went on to say that AS Ravi got ‘overexcited’ and added that she was ‘surprised’ by the way their video went viral on social media.

“This is to also give the clarity that the viral news has nothing to do with the director. I think he loved my work. They kept calling me even when I was not shooting. They tell me, ‘the director is saying Mannara we are missing you’. I think he just got overexcited. I was taken by surprise by the way the video picked up," she said. Mannara further added, “Sometimes in excitement, people do not understand what is happening". Watch the video here:

This comes days after Mannara also addressed the controversy on her social media and wrote, “Didn’t know that the promotion of my film will take an unexpected turn. Everything I wanted to express is already covered in the video above. I kindly request media outlets to respect my need for space; I’m not ready to share further details at this moment."

For the unversed, last month, Mannara was snapped by the paparazzi as she stepped out to promote her upcoming movie, Thiragabadara Saami. She was also joined by the director of her movie, AS Ravi Kumar Chowdary. However, a video of the two surfaced online which left netizens shocked and disappointed. In the clip, the director was seen posing with Mannara for the cameras when he suddenly kissed her. Several social media users reacted to the viral clip and bashed the director for allegedly making Mannara feel uncomfortable.

Mannara began her acting career in 2014 with Prema Geema Jantha Nai in Telugu. She was then seen in Zid (2014), Sandamarutham (2015) and Jakkanna (2019). She was last seen in Sita (2019). Talking about her upcoming movie Thiragabadara Saami, its teaser was launched recently by Dil Raju when it also caught everyone’s attention as well. Makarand Deshpande will be seen playing the villain in the movie whereas Raj Tarun headlines the film.