Manoj Bajpayee Birthday: Latest and Upcoming Projects of the National Award-winning Actor

HAPPY BIRTHDAY MANOJ BAJPAYEE: Manoj Bajpayee, a versatile actor, has made a mark in the film industry with his exceptional talent and powerful performances. He first gained recognition for his portrayal of Bhiku Mhatre in Ram Gopal Varma’s 1998 crime drama Satya. The actor has received numerous awards and accolades, including the Filmfare, Dada Saheb Phalke, and National Awards.

In 2019, he was honoured with the prestigious Padma Shri for his contributions to Indian cinema. As the actor celebrates his birthday today, let’s take a look at some of his recent and upcoming projects in the world of movies and web series.

Recent Projects

Gulmohar

Gulmohar is a family drama featuring Manoj Bajpayee, Sharmila Tagore, Suraj Sharma, Amol Palekar, Kaveri Seth and Utsavi Jha. The movie portrays three generations of a family who have drifted apart over time. This film also marks Sharmila Tagore’s return after a hiatus of 13 years. Dial 100

The 2021 film, starring Manoj Bajpayee, Neena Gupta and Sakshi Tanwar, revolves around a police control room operator (played by Bajpayee) who receives a distress call from a woman seeking revenge. The film was praised for its gripping storyline and strong performances by the lead cast, particularly Bajpayee’s portrayal of the protagonist. Silence

Silence is a captivating murder mystery film directed by Aban Bharucha Deohans, featuring the talented actor Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role of a police officer. Bajpayee’s portrayal of the character has received widespread acclaim for his exceptional acting skills, bringing depth and authenticity to the role. The movie has garnered positive reviews for its gripping plot and strong performances, with Bajpayee’s remarkable performance being one of the highlights of the film.

Upcoming Projects

Soup

It is an upcoming series starring Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sen. Soup has been creating a buzz among fans since the release of its first teaser in September last year. Directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Abhishek Chaubey, known for his work in movies like “Udta Punjab" and “Ishqiya," the series promises to offer a distinctive viewing experience. The teaser has generated a lot of curiosity and excitement among fans, who are eagerly anticipating the show’s release. Joram

Manoj Bajpayee and Zeeshan Ayyub starrer Joram, directed by Devashish Makhija, had its world premiere at the 52nd International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR). The movie marked Makhija’s third collaboration with Manoj Bajpayee, and his third film to be screened at IFFR after Ajji and Bhonsle. Despatch

An investigative thriller directed by Kanu Behl and starring Manoj Bajpayee, wrapped up its shooting last year. The film, which centers around crime journalism, is slated for a direct release on an OTT platform. However, the makers have not yet announced a release date, leaving fans eager to know when they can expect to see Bajpayee in action in this exciting new project. Family Man 3

Manoj Bajpayee, who has won critical acclaim for his role in the popular web series Family Man, has hinted that shooting for the show’s third season may begin by the end of this year. While the release date of the new season has not yet been announced, fans are eagerly awaiting the return of Bajpayee’s character in this action-packed drama.

