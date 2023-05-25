Manoj Bajpayee Gave Up On Dancing After Watching Hrithik Roshan

Manoj Bajpayee started his career with theatre, rising to prominence with his play called Netuwa. He gained widespread appreciation for his portrayal of a dancer in the play. Moving to films, the actor has been doing almost every genre of character in the past three decades. However, Manoj has never really been dancing on screen. Unlike many other stars, the actor has also stayed away from dancing at award shows.

In a recent interview when Manoj was asked if he ever wished to dance at award events, the actor said he can’t really do it.

“Main kar hi nahi sakta (I can never do it). Honestly, I did try it once, but I failed miserably. Years back, I danced at Filmfare to a song from Ghaath. At the end of it, I was so tired, huffing and puffing, I realised this is not my cup of tea,” he was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

The actor added, “The day Hrithik Roshan arrived on the scene, I gave up dancing. I couldn’t go back to dance school to learn all these new moves. I told everyone to please keep me out of it."

Shedding some light on how he prepares his characters for each project, Manoj Bajpayee revealed that when it is a fictional character, he has “a lot of freedom to give his own interpretation to the character” as opposed to when he has to do character based on real life.

The actor believed that while he has become a hero for the audience nothing much has changed for him. “I am still playing the characters, they, in turn, have become heroes. Nothing drastic has changed, except, earlier I would have been one of the three characters, now I am leading the story,” he said.

The actor mentioned that this shift in the perception of a hero who is able to connect with the masses is a good change for the future of the industry. He recalled a time when Mahesh Bhatt called him delusional for asking why the on-screen protagonists were not portrayed as real. The actor fondly said that years later, after the success of The Family Man, the filmmaker called him and congratulated him for changing the perception of a ‘hero’ He added, " I wanted the heroes to be different, to be real."

Manoj Bajpayee has been busy with his recent release web film Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, streaming on the OTT platform Zee5. Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, the film is a courtroom drama revolving around seeking justice in a rape case involving a godman.