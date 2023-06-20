Manoj Bajpayee On Taking Vodka Shots Before Every Scene: How Can That Be My Secret To Acting?

Manoj Bajpayee has recently dismissed rumours about himself that he takes vodka shots before filming every scene. The critically acclaimed actor, known for his exceptional performances, spoke out against it and said that he was shocked to know that the industry believed in this myth.

In an interview with Unfiltered by Samdish, Bajpayee spilled about his rumours and said, “Once I was shooting for a film so a junior girl asked me, ‘Sir what is it that you drink?’ I told her, ‘Yaar dawayi hai ye (this is medicine).’ She then told me, ‘In our gang of actors, there is a myth that you do vodka shots before performing any scene!’ I said, ‘Bewakoofo, jo main mehnat kar raha hu woh tumhe dikhayi nahi de raha hai! Tumne homeopathy medicine ko vodka shots bana diya, acting ka raaz woh kaise ho sakta hai.”

Manoj was recently seen in Sirf Ek Bandaa Hi Kaafi Hai and his performance was hailed in the film.

In the same interview, the actor cited the example of his acclaimed 2017 feature Gali Guleiyan and said his performance was awarded internationally, but went completely unnoticed at home. “There was no nomination, I only got international awards. Yaha toh gha**a. Yaha aap nange ho ke naachlo, kuch farak nahi padne waala aur sharam bhi nahi aati hai (Here even if you dance naked, they won’t be bothered and they won’t even feel ashamed),” he added.

Earlier, the actor also asked if he received ‘Salman Khan or Shah Rukh Khan-type fees’ for The Family Man. Manoj instantly dismissed and said, “Yeh OTT wale regular producer se kam nahi hai (OTT platforms are just as bad as regular producers). They will pay big stars. I did not get the kind of money I should have for The Family Man.”

He will return to the OTT space soon with the third season of The Family Man, his much-loved crime thriller franchise which is helmed by Raj and DK.