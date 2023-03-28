Manoj Bajpayee Opens Up On Fighting 'For a Fair Chance' and Asking For More Money From Filmmakers

Manoj Bajpayee is in the showbiz industry for nearly three decades now. He has given several hits to the fans including Gulmohar, Special 26, Aiyaary and Gangs of Wasseypur among others. In a recent interview, Manoj recalled how he turned down several offers Satya (1998) because he never wanted such roles. In this regard, the actor mentioned how his wife and former actress Shabana Raza once told him it is ‘miraculous’ that he has survived so long in Bollywood.

“She said it is miraculous that you are still existing in the industry. When I asked her why are you saying that, Shabana said, ‘Tumne jaise itne logon ko naraaz kiya hai, tumko khatam ho jana chahiye tha ab tak (The way you have upset people, your career should have ended a long time ago).’ People are not used to hearing no, and I have said no many times," Manoj told Mashable.

The actor also recalled how he fought for a ‘fair chance’ and demanded the money that he deserved from the filmmakers. “I have fought so much for a fair chance here, and I must admit I have been offensive as well, but I couldn’t see any other way. They said you will get money on how your film performs at the box office, but I said I have been here for so many years, done credible work so I deserve more,” he added.

During the interaction, Manoj Bajpayee also shared how he protects his family from the ‘harsh glare of the world’. He revealed that while he used to be ‘over-protective’ initially, it is not the case anymore.

“Kuch zyada protective nature ka hun to daant pad jaati hai (I sometimes go overboard so they shut me down). Today’s women, whether it be my wife or my daughter, they don’t want you to be extra protective of them and somewhere they are very right. That kind of over-protectiveness can become suffocating,” he said. The actor also mentioned that he does not ‘spy’ on his loved ones but ‘monitors’ if they are safe or not.

Read all the Latest Movies News here