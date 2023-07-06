Manoj Bajpayee Recalls Influence of Amitabh Bachchan's Zanjeer On His Young Mind

Manoj Bajpayee, known for his remarkable screen presence, has established a special place in fans’ hearts. He has inspired a generation of actors, leading to a change in the film industry. During a recent interview, the actor talked about one film that inspired him when he was young. Speaking to Film Companion’s Anupama Chopra, the 54-year-old actor revealed that it was Amitabh Bachchan’s Zanjeer that inspired his growth as an actor. Directed by Prakash Mehra, Zanjeer established Amitabh Bachchan’s reputation as the “angry young man" of Bollywood. According to Manoj, no other film had the profound impact on his youthful mind that Zanjeer did.

“The film which has made my dream really strong is Zanjeer. What a movie. Mere young mind ko jo hua tha mujhe lagta nahi hai kisi aur film ne utna matter kia tha. (No other film can match what Zanjeer did to my young mind). I saw that performance and said, yahi karna hai (I want to do this)," the actor said.

Manoj Bajpayee praised Amitabh Bachchan’s timeless performance, stating that he was exceptionally good. However, he refrained from watching it over again, fearing that it would diminish the enigmatic charm and nostalgic appeal attached to the film.

Talking about the current lot of actors, Manoj Bajpayee also confessed to feeling a tinge of jealousy when he witnessed Vijay Varma in Dahaad. He admitted that he wished he had been offered the role instead. However, he also acknowledged that if Vijay were to hear his words, he would likely respond, “Sir, you already have so many projects in the kitty."

Further, the actor praised Govinda, calling him truly exceptional, particularly in the genre of films he did. Manoj said that no one else can effortlessly achieve what Govinda does.

He also confessed to being a devoted fan of Govinda’s movies, considering them his guilty pleasure. He recalled his collaboration with Govinda in the film Money Hai Toh Honey Hai and acquiring valuable insights from his co-star.

Meanwhile, Manoj Bajpayee is gearing up for the third season of his superhit web show The Family Man. The project reportedly focuses on terrorism in North East India. Manoj Bajpayee was last seen in Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai.