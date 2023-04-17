Manoj Bajpayee Reveals He Drank Till He Fell 'Unconscious' Knowing Alcohol Is Free On Flight

Manoj Bajpayee recently spoke of the fact how he was on cloud nine during his first overseas flight! The talented actor spilled the beans about his rib-tickling experience in Paris, which happened to be his first international pit stop. The actor shared this hilarious anecdote during an interview with Curly Tales. Apparently, the actor was taken aback when he discovered that in-flight booze is free of cost, and he had a great time enjoying drinks until he couldn’t stand up straight.

“When I was doing theatre, I had gone to Paris, that was my first international trip. While on the flight, I didn’t take alcohol at all, because I thought they would charge me for it and I didn’t have money! Because of theatre I was going there as part of an exchange program So after going there I found out that they serve it for free. While coming back, I drank so much that I fell unconscious! I drank so much!” he shared.

According to him, his Parisian adventure was an eye-opener that allowed him to explore novel experiences, such as learning to use chopsticks. The actor disclosed that after his unsuccessful attempt, he didn’t dare to try again for years. “When I went to Paris, I had gone to a party where these (chopsticks) were there and people were eating with it, comfortably. I tried it. Everyt ime I would hold it, the food would fall down. A very dignified lady came from the other side of the table, picked up the fork, and she said, ‘You can use this also. Don’t worry, this needs practice,’ he shared, adding, “I was so scared of this (chopsticks) that until recently I never used it. My daughter started saying, ‘Use this’, because she felt bad that uska baap chopsticks se khaa nahi pa raha hai (that her father is unable to eat using chopsticks). She taught me to practice it, now I can manage it,” he added.

On the work front, the actor recently starred in the Disney+ Hotstar’s drama Gulmohar.

