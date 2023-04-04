Manoj Bajpayee Reveals RGV Calls Him to Give 'Gaalis', Scolded Him for Doing Sapne Mein Milte Hai Remix

Manoj Bajpayee is one of the leading actors in the industry today. From the big screen to the OTT space, the Gangs of Wasseypr actor has emerged as a trusted choice for directors. Manoj, who got his big break with Ram Gopal Varma’s Satya, spoke about the filmmaker in a recent interview and said that he owes his career to him. Apart from Satya, the actor and the director have worked together in films such as Kaun and Shool.

Talking to Suharita Tyagi in a recent interview, he said that he is in touch with the filmmaker and they talk to each other quite often. He revealed that RGV can often call him at times to give him ‘gaalis.’ Talking about the remake of Sapne Mein Milti Hai song, which also had a cameo of Manoj, the actor said that Varma called him to scold him for it.

Manoj Bajpayee was recently a part of News18’s India Rising conclave where he spoke about his work and his life in Mumbai.

The actor recalled that when he came to Mumbai, he didn’t come with the mindset to play villains in films. He expressed, “When I went to Mumbai, I hadn’t gone there to become a villain. I wanted a good and respectable role in the project in which I can showcase my work. I had previously done theatre for 10 years in Delhi. And when you come to Mumbai and you start knocking the doorsteps of the producers and directors, nobody asks you about what you have done or for how long you’ve done theatre. Imagine someone who has freshly come from a village to the dazzling city of Munbai and Manoj Bajpayee who has a theatre experience of ten years. There is no difference between the two from the perspective of the director and producer. So if you are sleeping hungry and you don’t have money in your pocket, somebody has said once ‘Humility is something that a struggler cannot afford". Jo aag se na nikla woh lahu kya hai. So I am the kind of person who delivers what you want out of me."

Manoj Bajpayee was last seen in the film Gulmohar.

