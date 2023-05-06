Manoj Bajpayee Reveals Secret Behind Happy Marriage, Says 'When We Keep Putting Ourselves First...'

Manoj Bajpayee recently enthralled everyone with his role in the OTT family drama Gulmohar. While the actor has a slew of stellar films under his credit, both independent as well as mainstream, Manoj Bajpayee’s Family Man season 3 remains to be the most awaited. As such, the actor recently shared his mantra to a happy marriage in a recent interview.

Speaking to Cinedesi, Manoj Bajpayee explained, “There is no secret, believe me. Every day is a new day, and every day you are trying to correct yourself and improve yourself when it comes to staying in the marriage or understanding the other person. Love alone cannot sustain a marriage, here you have to not focus on yourself and focus on the other person who is in the marriage with you, and look at things from her perspective, in my case.”

He further added, “Shed everything about yourself — your ego, your insecurity, (if) all of these things you’re ready to shed off (then) there are better chances that quarrels will be very less, fires will be minimum. When we keep putting ourselves first, this is where things start to go wrong. If you think that the other person should not ignore a certain thing, I think you should talk at a calmer time. I think talking helps."

The actor also shared how meditation helped him a great deal. He stated, “Meditation is all about practice, some days are very bad, some days are blissful, but the end result is life-changing. It actually makes you work better, actually makes you a better husband, makes you a better father, a better son, better friend.”

Manoj Bajpayee is married to wife Shabana Raza. Shabana seems to prefer keeping her life out of the public gaze. She is rarely spotted at events and ceremonies. Earlier, she appeared in a slew of pictures, shared by Manoj on Instagram. The couple, along with their daughter Ava Nayla, was captured having an enjoyable time on their vacation.

