Manoj Bajpayee Reveals Wife Shabana Felt 'Humiliated' Over Mockery Of His Film; 'She Said Don't Ever...'

While promoting his film Sirf Ek Bandaaa Kaafi Hai, Manoj Bajpayee shared an incident involving his wife, Shabana Raza. He revealed that she once scolded him for choosing films solely for monetary reasons. Manoj recalled the incident when Shabana watched a “bad film" in which he starred and felt embarrassed witnessing him romancing heroines on screen.

Without disclosing the name of the film, Manoj explained that during Shabana’s theatre experience, some girls sitting behind her were mocking him. After the film, she called him and advised him to stop choosing films solely for monetary gain. “It was a bad film, bad film. After the film she called me and I asked how she liked the film, and she said, ‘Stop doing films for money. We are not so desperate that you did it for money. It was embarrassing, I felt insulted, humiliated in the theatre, don’t ever do it, please! You are good at stories and characters, please choose them, not these films, you don’t need to prove anything else’,” he said during a chat with Janice Sequeira.

Apart from his role in Sirf Ek Bandaaa Kaafi Hai, Manoj Bajpayee has also appeared in movies like Satyameva Jayate and Baaghi 2. During an interview, when the interviewer confessed to walking out of the theatres while watching Satyameva Jayate, Manoj jokingly said, “But you paid for the ticket."

Meanwhile, talking about the success of his latest release Bandaa, Manoj Bajpayee recently said, “It is amazing that after a couple of years of hard work, relentless rehearsals, shootings and post-production; the contributions of so many people including the crew, Suparn S Varma, Vinod Bhanushali, director Apoorv Singh Karki and actors like Surya Mohan Kulshrestha and Adrija Sinha, the film is being celebrated. Surya Mohan Kulshrestha is being praised, Adrija is being raved about and everyone is being celebrated which gives me such a big reason to celebrate this film."