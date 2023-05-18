Manoj Bajpayee’s Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, Janhvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena: Shows Based On True Events

In recent years, there has been a surge in the popularity of shows and films that are inspired by true events, backed by a powerful storyline and performances. These stories reflect our society and not only entertain but also educate and inform the audience about real-life situations and struggles that people have faced. From biopics, crime, and historical movies to war stories, there is a bunch of brilliant content on OTT which is inspired by true stories. A recently announced movie on ZEE5, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai is the story of a lawyer played by Padma Shri and National Award recipient, Manoj Bajpayee who is winning the internet with his bold and fearless character in the film.

1.Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai

Manoj Bajpayee starrer Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai is a power-packed courtroom drama, inspired by true events. It is the story of an ordinary man - a lawyer who single-handedly fought an extraordinary case. It is an inspiring and emotional story about, P. C Solanki who fought a case against the self-made godman. The movie is the courageous story of willpower vs power, proving that no ‘Man’ is above the law.

2. Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke

Helmed by national award-winning director, Srijit Mukherji, Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke’ focuses on a woman hero, Kavya – an IPS officer. She is spontaneous, a go-getter, takes on all her missions head on and who is also impulsive at times but will stop at nothing in her fight for the country. It brings to the forefront the story of real heroes in uniform who silently and tirelessly work towards the betterment of the country.

3. Rangbaaz

Rangbaaz is inspired by true events where Saqib Saleem portrays the role of Shiv Prakash Shukla, who was a notorious gangster and the most wanted criminal of Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. The series shows his journey from a DDU student to becoming the second most wanted criminal in India.

4. Neerja

Neerja is a biographical patriotic film based on a true event that happened in 1986. Directed by Ram Madhvani, Sonam Kapoor is seen playing the titular character of Neerja. The movie narrates the incident that happened on Pan Am Flight 73, which was hijacked by the Libyan-backed Abu Nidal Organization in Karachi, Pakistan. Flight attendant Neerja Bhanot stalled the terrorists from attacking the passengers and managed to prevent the hijack by alerting the pilots, who grounded the plane. She sacrificed her life trying to help save the passengers and crew. Her bravery, patriotism, and sacrifice to the nation are unforgettable.

top videos

5. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is inspired by the life of Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena, a helicopter pilot and one of the two women IAF officers during the Kargil War. Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film stars Jahnvi Kapoor as the titular character, Gunjan Saxena. The film narrates the challenges she had to face in a male-dominated world to make her dreams come true, and her undeterred courage and patriotism. Gunjan Saxena has aspired to become a pilot since childhood, and her father is very supportive of her dream. She is known and lauded for serving the nation during the Kargil War.