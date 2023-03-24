Moha Babu’s sons Vishnu Manchu and Manoj Manchu are dominating headlines owing to their ongoing feud. The latest is a video, shared by Manoj Manchu, claiming that Vishnu had beaten his men, adding that he had done so in the past as well.

The video has spread like a wildfire online and has become a hot topic. Manoj also claimed that Vishnu often breaks into the house and beats his men. “This is how he came to the house and beat our men. This is the situation," Manoj is heard saying in the clip. Later, Manoj deleted this video from his social media account. Check out the now-deleted video here:

As per reports, Vishnu Manchu is staying with his father Mohan Babu and Manoj Manchu is staying separately. For the past two to three years, Manoj did not even wish Vishnu on his birthday. With this newly released video, it is clear that the differences between the Manchu brothers were far from sorted.

Now, in this background, Vishnu Manchu has reacted to the matter. Vishnu has said that this is a very small quarrel. “Manoj does not need to respond to this… he (is) still young," he added. Vishnu further said that it was a normal fight between the brothers and Manoj posted the video in rage.

On the other hand, their sister Lakshmi Manchu said that she did not know anything about this quarrel. She added that she has not seen the video and will speak only after knowing everything.

For those who don’t know, actor Manchu Manoj tied the nuptial knot with Bhuma Mounika Reddy at Lakshmi Manchu’s house on March 3, 2023.

Both Manoj and Vishnu are actors. Vishnu was last seen in the 2022 film Ginna and Manoj was last seen in a cameo appearance in the 2018 film Idi Naa Love Story.

