Manoj Muntashir Defends Hanuman Dialogues In Adipurush; Karan Johar To Be Honoured At British Parliament

Om Raut’s film Adipurush hit theatres on Friday. It featuring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh, and Devdatta Nage in lead roles. However, the film has faced criticism on social media for its clumsy VFX and dialogues. The dialogues of Hanuman received backlash for sounding overly colloquial, offending the audience. In defense of the dialogues, dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir, who has been a recipient of three National Film Awards, explained that a meticulous thought process was involved in crafting the dialogues for Bajrangbali.

India’s most notable filmmaker Karan Johar will be honoured at the British Parliament in the presence of Lords and Members of Parliament for his invaluable contribution to the global entertainment industry next week, Tuesday 20th June 2023. The event will take place at the Palace of Westminster, which serves as the meeting place for both the House of Commons and the House of Lords, the two houses of the Parliament of the United Kingdom.

Everyone is aware of the fallout between Aamir Khan and Faisal Khan, especially after they had acted together in the 2000 film Mela. Just a couple of years back, Faisal Khan had levied serious allegations on Aamir Khan. However, the two seemed to have worked it out as they met and hugged each other on the occasion of mother Zeenat Hussain’s birthday.

Actor Vijay Deverakonda has commenced filming for his upcoming movie, tentatively called VD 12, in Hyderabad. The film is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, known for his work on the movie Jersey (2022). Vijay shared a poster on Instagram Stories, featuring him holding a gun. Sreeleela will be co-starring alongside Vijay.

Tamannaah Bhatia recently confirmed she is dating Vijay Varma. The actors, who will soon be seen in Lust Stories 2, had sparked rumours of their romance on New Years when a video of them kissing at a party went viral. While Tamannaah and Vijay are keeping their relationship away from the spotlight for now, a promo video of their upcoming film showed Tamannaah Bhatia dismissing Vijay Varma’s idea of love as ‘lust’.

