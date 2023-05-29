Manushi Chhillar 'Really Liked' Diana Penty's Cannes Look; Reveals 'I Missed Seeing Michael Douglas' | Exclusive

The 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival might have come to an end on Saturday (May 27) but it seems like social media still can’t get enough of the celebrities who walked the red carpet as they continue rating and scrutinising their looks and style statements down to the last detail. Cannes, this year, witnessed a plethora of actors and digital content creators apart from filmmakers from India. While a handful represented their film that was screened at the film gala, others attended it in the capacity of endorsers of globally popular brands. On the other hand, Bollywood actors like Manushi Chhillar and Esha Gupta, Oscar winning producer Guneet Monga and acclaimed Manipuri actor Kangabam Tomba were part of the Indian delegation led by Dr L Murugan, the Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting.

Following her stint at the Cannes Film Festival, News18 exclusively catches up with the former Miss World Manushi as she shares her experience of walking the red carpet for the first time ever. “The entire experience of walking the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival, wearing the Fovari white gown was every bit dreamy and exciting for me. I had a wonderful time. It was a really quick red carpet moment and I think we got some lovely pictures. Overall, it was a great experience working with the Indian delegation and representing our country,” she says.

On her first day on the red carpet, Manushi wore an environmentally conscious couture by Fovari – a tulle gown with a plunging neckline and a long ruffled train - as she represented Walkers and Co. Her appearances in a backless blue slip Galvan London dress, a black netted dress and a strapless blue tulle dress with floral embellishments also caught the attention of many.

Talking about how she wanted all her sartorial pieces to reflect her personality and how that was a priority for her and her team, the Samrat Prithviraj (2022) actor points out, “I think, all my outfits were so much close to who I am as a person. I didn’t want to wear anything overbearing. I wanted everything to reflect who I am as a person because I was in a way representing my own personality at that global platform, so I think I wanted it all to be more about me.”

So, was there a personal favourite among the ensembles she donned at the French Riviera? “It would be so difficult for me to pick one outfit that stood out for me. Having said that, I do love the blue gown, to be honest. That would have been my debut outfit but when I wore the white Fovari outfit, I think there was nothing that in my head would stand close to how I felt when I was in that outfit,” reveals the actor, who will next be seen headlining John Abraham’s Tehran and Operation Valentine with Varun Tej.

But there were also a few other numbers that really caught the 26-year-old’s attention and interestingly, they were all sported by one of her contemporaries. Lauding her, Manushi says, “I think I really liked what Diana Penty also did with her outfits. I think they really complimented her very well. There was a lot of individuality in what she chose to wear.” ​

Keeping fashion aside, she also tells us that she was rather overjoyed to have met and interacted with some noteworthy artists from across the globe while at the festival. “I met so many filmmakers and actors from all over the world. I do remember my first red carpet was on the day when Michael Douglas was also going to walk. But unfortunately, I missed seeing him because I had to go ahead with my other appearances on that day. I came across a lot of local French artists, some from Israel and a few from the UK, so there was a mixture of many filmmakers and artists,” Manushi gushes.