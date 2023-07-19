Manushi Chhillar Reveals Tidbits about Her Role In Operation Valentine; Deets Inside

From from making her mark in the glamour world and representing her country at the global level, former Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar is touted as one of the most sought-after actors. The gorgeous actress has an envious line up of forthcoming projects including ‘Tehran’ along side John Abraham and ‘Operation Valentine’ opposite Varun Tej amongst others.

Recently, during an interview, Manushi spilled some beans on her upcoming film ‘Operation Valentine’. She shared, “This was the first time that I was reading a script and I literally wanted to know what happened next. I love the fact that my character in the film is so well written that I think I absolutely fell in love with her.I feel that there was a lot of relatability, a lot of every woman in that character,” she said.

“I love the fact that because he’s (Shakti Pratap Singh) a lawyer, his research is strong and he’s adamant on what he wants and have to deliver. That clarity of a director really helps an actor to look into a certain direction. It’s of course on the Air force and since my father is from the Ministry of Defence, he’s not in the armed forces but I have had a certain exposure," she added.

“So there were two aspects I felt about the film… of course, the fact that you know, the writer or the director knew what they were doing with the script and at the same time, I love the way it was written because not a lot of scripts have such well-written and well-defined female characters" she said, signing off.

The model and actress considers Miss World 2000, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, as her idol and seizes every opportunity to express her gratitude towards her. On Priyanka’s birthday on July 18, Manushi penned a sweet wish for her.