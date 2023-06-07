Manushi Chhillar’s Role In Askhay Kumar-Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Revealed; Deets Inside

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff will be soon seen in the action thriller Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The makers are yet to release the trailer of the film but it has already created a lot of buzz among the fans. Recently, they announced that it will be released next year in Eid. But there is a new update that has surfaced online. Pinkvilla has shared some details about leading lady Manushi Chhillar’s role in the film.

As the portal reports, Manushi will essay the role of a hacker and her role will also add some interesting turns in the movie. Meanwhile, they have already finished shooting for the film, barring a few song sequences, which will be shot in a few days,” informs a source close to the development. To note, Manushi Chhillar and Akshay Kumar are collaborating for the second time. They were seen together for the first time in Chandraprakash Dwivedi’s 2022 historical action drama, Samrat Prithviraj.

Sharing the release date of the film, Akshay shared three posts on his Instagram handle and wrote, “See you in the theatres on Eid 2024.” The film also stars Prithviraj Sukuraman who will be seen in a powerful antagonist role. This magnum opus is set to redefine the genre of action entertainment in Bollywood. The film has been shot across unseen and exotic locales across Scotland, London, India & UAE; with the biggest technical and international action crews. Studded with a mega-star cast, international action sequences, and all the big-screen masala entertainment, the film is touted to be one of the biggest action entertainers of the year and the most awaited and talked about film of 2024.

Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is all set to release in five languages.