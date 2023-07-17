Manvitha Kamath To Play Fierce Antagonist In PC Shekhar’s Bad

Kannada actress Manvitha Kamath is going to be seen in an all-new look for her upcoming film Bad directed by PC Shekhar. According to reports, Manvitha Kamath is set to play an antagonist in the film. The director said earlier, “Manvitha will be playing the role of a village tomboy, who gives a tough fight to all her problems. We are working on her look currently, and I am sure she will pull it off effortlessly.”

Speaking with The Times of India, the director gave more information about the film, “Normally, there will be protagonists and antagonists in the film, but in this experiment project, there will be only antagonists, and, the same story is viewed from different perspectives. I have used Rashomon Effect structured screenplay which is introduced by renowned Japanese director Akira Kurosawa and is rarely touched upon in Sandalwood.”

The actress talked about her role in an interview, she said, “I liked the role of BAD. Holy is my character’s name. I play the role of a bold, bold girl. Earlier director Suri was keen that the costumes should be similar. Similarly, PC Shekhar has also given more emphasis on costumes. I am appearing in a role that I have never done before.”

A new look from the film is going viral on social media where the actress looks bold and fierce. In the viral pictures, the actress is seen in traditional clothing called langa Cavani with her hair done in braids. She is carrying a wooden slingshot. In the second picture, she is aiming the slingshot at someone or something with an intense expression on her face.

The cast of the film includes Nakul Gowda and Manvitha Kamath as the leads, and the rest of the cast is Apoorva Bharadwaj, Ashwini and Manjunath along with others. For the music, Arjun Janya and PC Shekhar are reuniting for the ninth time. The dialogues for the film are written by Sachin B Holagundi. The film is being produced by SR Venkatesh Gowda.