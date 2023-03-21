Marathi television actor Abhijeet Shwetchandra recently tied the knot with his girlfriend Sejal Warde in Alibaug, Maharashtra. The couple chose to keep their wedding a low-key ceremony and are enjoying every bit of their marital life. Recently, the couple went for Khandoba Mandir darshan in Jejuri, Maharashtra. In an adorable moment, Abhijeet carried Sejal all along the steps, which were required to reach the temple. As per the customs, everyone was permitted to go inside the temple barefoot. He did this to avoid any sort of inconvenience for Sejal. The couple was all smiles, as one of their acquaintances Utkarsh Kudale shot the entire video. Finally, the couple seemed happy after reaching the premises of the temple.

The devotees present there were also delighted on seeing this heartwarming gesture by Abhijeet. Sejal has shared this clip on Instagram and also thanked Utkarsh for capturing this moment.

Utkarsh replied to this with a “welcome” and referred to the couple as “family”. Abhijeet’s followers have also admired the clip and many of them commented with the words “Yelkot Yelkot Jai Malhar.” In Marathi, this means victory to Malhar, which is worshipped by six crore devotees. It is a salutation to Lord Khandoba, who is also known as Malhari or Mallari, meaning the slayer of the demon Malla.

Sejal has also shared another clip related to their temple visit, in which the couple visited inside the temple premises. They performed all the rituals there with a priest, who guided them throughout the ceremony. Then they bowed their heads with devotion to the idols of Lord Khandoba. After all the rituals were fulfilled, they called out the salutation of Yelkot Yelkot Jai Malhar. The song Dev Malhari, composed by Preet Bandre, was attached to the clip which gave a sense of devotion to the clip. Social media users showered love on this clip as well and blessed the couple.

The couple dominates headlines owing to their work assignments as well. Abhijeet will essay an important role in the film Subhedar, releasing on June 16. Sejal is the owner of a clothing brand.

Read all the Latest Movies News here