Marathi Actor Datta More Gets Married To His Girlfriend

Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra fame actor Datta More also called Dattaram More has made a mark of himself in the Marathi television industry. The actor not only has a huge fan following professionally but he keeps winning the hearts of the audience through his personal life updates.

Now, he is in the news because Datta More recently married the love of his life. He announced his marriage to his girlfriend on social media after sharing their pre-wedding and wedding pictures.

The Instagram handle Framefire Studio shared the pictures and captioned it, “Just married.” Datta is seen hugging his partner in the photos, and the couple is gazing into each other’s eyes with love.

The couple also uploaded another set of photos in which they look lovely in black ensembles. The chemistry between the couple is obvious in their pre-wedding photoshoot shots. Datta’s industry friends and colleagues, including Rasika Vengurlekar, Snehal Shidam, Nikhil Bane and Shivali Parab have complimented the newlyweds in the comments section.

Later, he himself posted the post-wedding pictures and wrote, “New Partners, New Beginnings Good bless us.”

Datta has not yet announced the name or specifics of his wife or wedding, but his admirers are eager to learn more about her.

Datta More is a popular actor in the Marathi entertainment industry, especially after his appearance on Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra which is a comedy sitcom that premiered on Sony Marathi on August 21, 2018. The show is produced by Wet Cloud Production, founded by Sachin Goswami and Sachin Mote. Prajakta Mali is in charge of hosting the show.