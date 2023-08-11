Marathi Actor Gashmeer Mahajani's First Post After Father's Death Is Making Internet Emotional

The demise of veteran Marathi actor Ravindra Mahajani on July 14 left the entertainment industry and his admirers in shock. At 77, the actor-turned-director passed away in his Pune apartment, triggering a wave of sorrow throughout the industry. Amidst this tragedy, the spotlight inadvertently shifted to Ravindra Mahajani’s son and actor, Gashmeer Mahajani. Some social media users criticized Gashmeer for allegedly not taking proper care of his father during his final days. In response, Gashmeer has shared a cryptic yet poignant social media post, addressing the negativity and showcasing his resilience.

Taking to his Instagram, Gashmeer posted an image with a caption that resonates with strength and grace. He wrote, “SMILE. Smile at being kicked down. A Smile is the best Comeback. At night I look up to the sky for the moon but it’s covered with dark clouds. I Smile and the clouds shower tender raindrops on my face. It reassures me that a smile can make a difference in the darkest hours." Accompanying his words is a series of snapshots where Gashmeer looks strikingly dapper in a white shirt and coordinated pants.

The actor’s style was well-received by his followers, yet a few social media users continued to spread negative comments, focusing on aspects beyond his appearance. Amidst the criticism, Gashmeer’s fans rallied behind him, questioning the basis of such accusations and reminding the critics of the importance of empathy during times of mourning. One of his supporters responded to the hate, urging others to exhibit humanity and refrain from perpetuating negativity.

Gashmeer Mahajani has previously addressed the backlash he has received on social media, sharing his thoughts through now-deleted Instagram stories. He emphasized the significance of allowing a star to be human, acknowledging the emotional toll such situations can take. He conveyed that he and his loved ones would choose to remain silent in the face of adversity. Gashmeer expressed his willingness to endure hate or abuse if that meant protecting the memory and legacy of his departed father.

He wrote, “May the Lord bless, Shanti to the departed soul…Om Shanti. He was my father and mother’s husband and we know him better than any of you. Maybe I will open up in the future when the time is right."

Gashmeer Mahajani’s response showcases his strength and resilience amidst adversity, serving as a testament to his dignity and love for his late father.