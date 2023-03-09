Marathi actor Kiran Mane is currently at the pinnacle of his career after an electrifying stint in Bigg Boss Marathi season 4. He also recently won the Maharashtra Icon Award. On the occasion of Women’s Day, he penned a beautiful note for women who don’t have a holiday even on Sundays. The long note Kiran penned a story which begins with a woman who is in deep sleep but her alarm goes off early in the morning. While she shuts it and goes back to sleep an inside voice woke her up with the to-do list for the day.

He then mentioned that a working woman’s day starts early in the morning. After waking up, many questions go around her mind about what to cook for breakfast, lunch and dinner while she washes the dishes from last night.

The actor continued the story and stated that the woman knows that the maid won’t come today so she began cleaning the house while she trying to wake her daughter up who usually won’t wake up before yelling at her ten times.

He also mentioned that without any complaints the woman takes care of her family. After a hectic morning, the woman who works in a bank handles her responsibilities with ease. The actor shared that the bank employee is just an example in the story, “no matter the field, this is the routine. Working women have to sacrifice many things while managing family and her professional life.” He then said that the most important sacrifice is time for herself.

The excerpt from the post is loosely translated and reads: “We can never compare women with work dedication, intelligence, discipline and willpower. Women have the extraordinary courage and strength to fight crisis and build the world out of the ashes. If there is anyone stronger than Polada and softer than wax in this world, it is a ‘woman’! Salute to all Savitri’s daughters who take care of home and do business on the occasion of Women’s Day!”

On the work front, Kiran was recently in news after the announcement of his untitled project with director and BB Marathi host Mahesh Manjrekar. He had shared a post on Instagram regarding this project, which seems to be a click from the sets of the film. In Bigg Boss Marathi, Mahesh was impressed with Kiran’s acting abilities and promised him a project. Now it seems that the famed filmmaker has kept his promise. As of now, more details regarding this project are under wraps.

