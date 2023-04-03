Marathi Actor Sumeet Pusavale Was Denied A Film For This Bizarre Reason

Marathi Actor Sumeet Pusavale, who gained fame with the television series Balumamachya Navan Changbhala, has now become a household name among the audiences. The television show based on the life of Saint Balumama gave actor Pusavale a new identity in the Marathi industry.

Recently the actor revealed that he was denied a film and a music video for a rather bizarre reason. In a recent interview with ETimes, Sumeet revealed that he was rejected by the producers of a film and a music video for not having a large number of followers on social media.

“I have been playing the role of Balumama for the past many years. Many know me by my character. People call me Balumama whenever they meet me. But, a recent incident has left me disappointed,” he said.

Narrating about the incident, Sumeet said, “I had given auditions for a film and a music video. I was selected, but after seeing my social media presence and followers they rejected me. I am disheartened by the incident. Unfortunately, social media is now deciding an actor’s career and the new projects. It’s really an unfortunate thing."

Sumeet also stated that he has begun making more reels and posts on social media with the help of his wife because it is a necessity in today’s world. He said, “It is necessary now I think. My wife and I have started making reels together to increase our social media presence. It’s not about social media pressure but it is something that has become mandatory."

Balumamachya Navan Changbhala has been entertaining audiences with its devotional concept for the past three years. Last year, the show reached the 1000-episode mark.

For those of you who don’t know, Balumamachya Navana Changbhala is the story of Saint Balumama, who is believed to be an incarnation of Lord Shiva by his followers. According to his devotees, he was born into a shepherd family in Akkol, Karnataka, and attained Samadhi in Adamapur, Maharashtra. His teachings emphasised love, forgiveness, service to others, charity, contentment, inner peace and devotion to God and guru.

Read all the Latest Movies News here