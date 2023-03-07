Marathi Actor Vaibhav Tatwawadi’s Shirtless Pic Grabs Eyeballs

Actor Vaibhav Tatwawadi is a well-known name in the Marathi film industry. He has a prominent social media presence too. Vaibhav is currently in the limelight for his upcoming Marathi film Circuitt. It is Bollywood director Madhur Bhandarkar’s debut Marathi film. Sharing a behind-the-scenes glimpse from the film, Vaibhav uploaded a shirtless photo on his Instagram. In the image, he can be seen flaunting his chiselled body. Vaibhav seems to bear an intense look, as he casually leans over a wooden shelf.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VAIBHAV TATWAWADI (@vaibhav.tatwawaadi)

Vaibhav captioned his post, “Meet Mr Siddharth Mohite. A character which will always remain close to my heart due to his amazing ability to accept his vulnerabilities. Thanks a lot @prasad_nandkumar_shirke sir for training me and helping me to transform myself!The journey was not easy but what a fun we had during it.” Prasad is a celebrity fitness coach. He also thanked Vaibhav in the comments, writing: “Thank you so much for giving me opportunity to transform your body sir. It was great experience.”

Vaibhav’s photo grabbed eyeballs on social media. His fans showered him with compliments. Celebrities from the industry praised his new look. Bollywood director Siddharth P Malhotra commented on the photo, saying, “Looking fab.” Actress Meghana Erande posted a heart emoji in the comment section.

Madhur Bhandarkar’s film Circuitt is creating a lot of buzz. The film is directed by Aakash Pendharkar and produced by Madhur himself. The teaser of the film has been released recently, which received lakhs of views. Vaibhav and Marathi actress Hruta Durgule will feature in the film. They will be paired on screen for the first time. Fans are eager to see this fresh pair in the film. Circuitt will be released on April 7 this year.

