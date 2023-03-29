Gautami Patil is a dancer and an actress in the Marathi entertainment industry. Her dancing videos often make a huge buzz on social media. Recently, the actress uploaded a dancing video. In the video, Gautami can be seen flaunting her beautiful smile and glamorous personality. She wore a white ruffle saree which she paired up with a red blouse.

Gautami accessorised her outfit with bangles, a nath and an exquisite neck piece which perfectly went with her traditional ensemble. With the video, Gautami has again set major fashion goals with her sartorial choices. For the make-up, Gautami wore pink-tinted cheeks, a bindi and a shade of red lipstick. She tied up her hair in a bun and looked gorgeous.

Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gautami Patil (@official_gautami941__)

Fans have praised the actress for her stunning looks and remarkable expressions. One user wrote, “You look great." Another user commented, “Big fan." A third user wrote, “Pride of Maharashtra," while a fourth one added, “Expression queen."

So far, the video has garnered over 318,000 views and the count is still increasing. This is not the first time, she often shares her pictures and videos which become trending in a couple of hours. Some time back, she uploaded a video in a pink suit. Her infectious smile and charming persona won the hearts of the audience.

On the career front, Gautami Patil has made a special place in the hearts of audiences with her extraordinary and exceptional dance moves. She became viral after one of her videos unveiling her Lavani dance style took the internet by storm. Since then, she has been sharing videos that often create a stir on the internet.

Gautami hails from the Shindkheda village of Dhule. When she was young, her father abandoned her mother. Following this, Gautami and her mother struggled a lot for their survival. Gautami is a trained dancer and started to earn her livelihood through her incredible dancing skills. In the initial phase, she worked as a background dancer. Now, she is all set to star in the upcoming Marathi film Ghungru. The film will reportedly star actor Bab Gaikwad opposite Gautami.

