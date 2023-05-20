Marathi Actress Madhavi Nemkar Is Having This Much Fun, Pics Inside

Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta fame Madhavi Nemkar never fails to mesmerise fans with her stellar looks and acting prowess. Recently, the actress dropped a slew of pictures on Instagram that are doing rounds on the internet. In the pictures, Madhavi can be seen enjoying her vacation in her hometown in Maharashtra’s Guhagar. In the candid click, the Marathi actress was captured dressed in casual wear. She appeared to be busy peeling some jackfruits. Madhavi in a simple avatar has rightly arrested the attention of her fans.

Madhavi Nemkar has relocated to the Guhagar district in Konkan, which also happens to be her birthplace. During the summer vacation, Madhavi visited Guhagar with her son. Along the way, she took the opportunity to visit the renowned temples in the village, including the Ganapati temple at Hedavi and the Shankara temple at Varaneshwar.

Madhavi is an avid social media user and often shares pictures and videos that do not take much time to arrest the attention of her fans. Not long ago, the actress dropped a few pictures in a thigh-high slit dress, looking awe-inspiring. She let her attire do all the talking, opting for minimal makeup but still managed to make our hearts flutter. She preferred to keep her tresses open, looking directly into the camera with her fiery expressions.

Madhavi is a versatile actress best known for her role as Shalini in Zee Marathi’s soap opera Hum Toh Tere Aashiq Hain. Her journey in the entertainment industry began when she got the opportunity to host a show called Gaane Tumche Aamche. Initially, Madhavi began her acting career with plays and appeared in notable productions such as Shahanyani Khave Basun, Surakshit Antar Theva, Baykochya Nakalat, Pehchan Kaun, and Get Well Soon.

Madhavi is best known for films including Pawankhind, Sher Shivraj, Asa Mi Tasa Mi, and Baykocha Nakalatch. Some of her other notable shows include Tathastu, Sangharsh, Dhava Dhav, Sagla Karun Bhagle, and The Raikar Case. Now, the actress is all set to star in the upcoming episodes of the popular Marathi show Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta.

Madhavi Nemkar tied the nuptial knot with Vickrant Kulkarni, who is a renowned marketing and PR professional.