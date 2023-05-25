Marathi Actress Prajakta Mali Shares Her Niece's Video, Internet Showers Love On Them

Prajakta Mali is one of the well-known actresses in the Marathi film and television industry. The actress often leaves the audience amazed with her outstanding fashion choices. From her sartorial style statements to her acting chops, she is always on point. Apart from this, Prajakta is also a fitness freak and often shares photos from her workouts and yoga sessions with her fans. But this time, Prajakta’s yoga is also being learned by her little niece, Shivpriya. Prajakta has shared a cute video of her niece on social media, who is also practising yoga with her.

In the video, Prajakta’s niece is seen copying Prajakta and practising yoga. She is jumping on the yoga mat and enjoying the yoga session to the fullest. Sharing the adorable video, Prajakta wrote,

“Today’s workout. Aunty, who is trying to make sure both of our little ones learn yoga, at least creates interest."

Watch the video here:

Seeing the clip, celebs and fans all showered compliments on the little Shivpriya in the comment box.

Prajakta, who is also known for her incredible fashion sense, shared a couple of pictures from her recent photo session three days ago. The actress looked stunning in her traditional attire in the photographs. She donned a silver-coloured sequin saree, which was teamed with a matching sleeveless blouse. Her photos are now creating a buzz all over social media.

For the makeup, the actress opted for perfectly contoured cheeks, drawn eyebrows, smokey eyes, mascara-laden eyelashes, and a shade of nude lipstick. The actress kept her hair open and looked stunning. Prajakta Mali paired her outfit with a stunning pair of earrings.

“The world is due to beauty and love. This is the reality, the rest of the story…" reads the caption.

The photos went viral in no time, and fans showered compliments on their favourite actress.

On the professional front, Prajakta was last seen in the Marathi-language thriller film Y. The movie was directed by Ajit Suryakant Wadikar and written by Swapneel Sojwal and Ajit Wadikar. The film also stars Mukta Barve, Nandu Madhav, Omkar Govardhan, Sandeep Pathak, Rohit Kokate, and Suhas Sirsath in pivotal roles.

She will soon be seen in the upcoming comedy film Teen Adkun Sitaram. The film was written and directed by Hrishikesh Joshi and also features Hrishikesh Joshi, Sankarshan Karhade, Alok Rajwade, and Vaibhav Tatwawadi in the lead roles.