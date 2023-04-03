Marathi Actress Prajakta Mali's Traditional Saree Pics Create Stir On Social Media

Prajakta Mali is one of the most loved actresses in the Marathi film and television industry. The actress often leaves the audience amazed with her stunning personality and incredible fashion sense. Her sartorial style statements and acting chops, time and again make her trending among the audience. Prajakta recently dropped a slew of pictures that hinted at her glowing persona and fashion choices.

The actress looked absolutely gorgeous in her traditional attire. In the photos, the actress can be seen wearing an orange sequined saree which she teamed up with a perfectly stitched blouse. Her photos are now making a huge noise on social media.

For the makeup, the actress opted for pink-tinted cheeks, drawn eyebrows, a stroke of eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, subtle eye makeup and a shade of nude lipstick. This time, the actress aced an open hairstyle and looked fab as always. Prajakta Mali accessorised her outfit with a pair of exquisite earrings. Her exceptional pose and ravishing personality, without a doubt, made her look awe-inspiring. Check out her pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prajaktta Mali (@prajakta_official)

Several social media users have praised the actress for her outstanding looks. One user wrote, “You remind me of Meenakumari." Another user added, “The only anchor whom I love the most." A third user wrote, “Gorgeous clicks." One social media user also commented, “Lovely." Some fans have also expressed their love for the actress with love and fire emojis.

However, this is not the first time, the actress often shares pictures that create a huge stir on the internet. Some time back, the actress shared a picture in a western ensemble and of course, she looked breathtaking.

On the professional front, Prajakta Mali is best known for RaanBaazaar, Pawankhind, Kho-Kho and Chandramukhi. Some of her notable projects include Pandu, Dokyala Shot, Y and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. She made her debut with the film Gandhi, My Father, and left the audience stunned with her incredible acting skills. The actress amassed a huge fan base for hosting the popular show Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra.

Besides acting, Prajakta has a strong foothold in the business sector. The actress has started her own line of jewellery named Prajakta Raj in Mumbai.

