Marathi Actress Priya Bapat Looks Graceful In Traditional Saree, Pics Inside

Priya Bapat is one of the top actresses in the Marathi cinema industry. With her remarkable performances in numerous movies, soap operas, and web series, she has created a particular place in the hearts of her fans. Apart from acting, the actress is very active on social media and frequently posts updates from her personal and professional lives. Priya recently shared some of her most elegant photos on social media.

In the pictures, Priya can be seen wearing a beautiful orange saree with a violet border. She paired it up with a violet-printed blouse. The actress went full traditional with her look. She was seen wearing a Marathi nath, Golden Jhumki, and simple golden bangles. For her makeup, the actress went with a smokey eye look, pink nude lips, and a small black Bindi.

She captioned this picture, “मराठमोळा साज (Marathmola Saaj) For- @kohinoorgrouppune Saree- @navinyas_handloom Styled- @bapatshweta Make up- @saurabh_kapade Hair- @nilampatel12 Photography- @vijaypowarphotography” The post received over 67,000 likes so far. The fans flooded the comment section under this post with their reactions. Commenting on the picture a user wrote, “Marathi mulgi nice look”, while the other one wrote, “Lovely saree. Drop dead gorgeous”

Priya Bapat is a well-known actress in the Marathi and Hindi cinema. She has appeared in several films, including Pimpal, Time Please, and Vazandar. She won the Best Actress award at the 2013 Screen Awards for her roles in the films Kaksparsh and Aamhi Doghi, as well as Happy Journey, for which she received the Best Actress Maharashtra State Award and was nominated for the Best Actress Marathi Filmfare Award in 2014. The actress and Sanjay Dutt collaborated on the cult classic film Munna Bhai MBBS.

Priya has worked in Hindi Television shows as well which include Shaque in 2007 and Vicky Ki Taxi in 2009. She was recently seen in the web series Rafuchakkar which was released on Jio Cinema on June 15. The show follows the journey of Pawan Kumar Bawariya (Maniesh Paul), a simpleton suspected of being a con man. His life abruptly takes a drastic turn when he is detained and drawn into a legal dispute. The story unfolds to share whether he is truly guilty, or just a victim trapped in a complex web of lies that unfolds during courtroom drama.