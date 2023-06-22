Marathi Actress Sai Tamhankar Enjoys Spanish Delicacies, Does 'Touristy Things'

Marathi actress Sai Tamhankar is a travel enthusiast and is currently enjoying her vacation in Spain. She has shared various photos with her fans from her trip, but her recent post is garnering everyone’s attention. In her recent post, the actress shared a couple of photos from a restaurant. In the photographs, Sai is seen sitting in a restaurant and having some traditional Spanish cuisine. In the first photo, she shared a plate of fried green chillies. In the next one, she is seen holding a green chilli and posing for the camera. In the other one, she shared a cute photo where she is seen enjoying a cup of dark chocolate and some Churros.

Seeing the post, another actress Priya Bapat commented, “Churros and dark chocolate yumm my fav." Entrepreneur and motivational speaker Sonu Lakhwani said, “Vada Pav waali Fried Mirchi? (Fried Mirchi of Vada Pav)".

Only four days ago, Sai Tamhankar shared another couple of photos as she explored the streets of Spain. In the pictures, she is seen wearing a black oversized printed t-shirt, which she teamed with a pair of denim shorts. She rounded off her look with a pair of black shades and matching sneakers. Sharing the photos on her official Instagram handle, the actress wrote, " Some touristy things!"

The photos went viral in no time with her fans showering compliments on their favourite actress in the comment box.

Sai was last seen in the 2022 film India Lockdown. The Hindi-language drama film was directed by Madhur Bhandarkar and produced jointly by P. J Motion Pictures and Pen India Limited, along with Bhandarkar Entertainment. The film featured an ensemble cast including Shweta Basu Prasad, Aahana Kumra, Prateik Babbar, Prakash Belawadi, and Saanand Verma.

However, she will soon be seen in the upcoming action drama movie Agni, directed by Rahul Dholakia. Apart from this, she also has Bhakshak in her kitty. As per the reports, the movie will revolve around the journey of an unwavering woman’s quest to seek justice and her perseverance in bringing a heinous crime to light.