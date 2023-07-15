Marathi Actress Swati Deval Shares A Message On Flood-hit Himachal Pradesh

Many states in north India are currently experiencing floods due to heavy rain the last few days. Himachal Pradesh was one of the worst affected in floods and popular tourist destinations like Kullu, Manali, and Shimla have been largely affected. The floods and heavy rain have caused havoc in many districts across the state both for the tourists and locals. In many parts roads and bridges were washed away due to the downpour and many tourists were stranded on the roads.

Marathi actress Swati Deval recently shared her experience of recent trip to the state and a message for the people affected in the flood fury in an Instagram post.

The actress, known for her character in the serial Majhi Tujhi Reshimgath, recently went on a trip with her family to Himachal Pradesh. She shared a heartbreaking message with her fans.

“The word ‘is’… have present life, prana…..but ‘was’ has past tense,”she posted. The actress continues by stating that it’s only been two weeks since her visit to Himachal. She went there last month and visited Shimla, Sissu, Kulu, and Manikaran.

“And now my heart is filled after seeing the colonies of the same streets. The roads on which I used to stand and capture the beauty of the place in my mind and take pictures have become very bad. Only traces of it remain. The Gurudwa bridge on which the photograph was taken was washed away. Over in a moment? My heart was sad. May God give courage to rebuild those who were damaged; the driver who was with us on that trip had his house in Himachal. We inquired about him. It felt good to know that they are fine,” she added.

Hundreds of tourists, including bikers, trekkers, and climbers, were stuck in Himachal. The rescue and disaster management team is working on the ground to save people’s lives.

Majhi Tujhi Reshimgath is a Marathi television show that airs on Zee Marathi. It premiered on August 23, 2021. The show is directed by Ajay Mayekar, under the banner of Creative Minds Production. The family drama series has brought immense popularity for Swati.