Marathi Actress Tejashri Pradhan Returns To TV After 2 Years With This Show

Marathi actress TejaTejashrishree Pradhan ruled the hearts and minds of Maharashtra people through her serial Honaar Soon Me Haya Gharchi. The actress has been away from the small screen for two years. She was last seen in the serial Aggbai Sasubai. Her role as Shubhra was also liked by the audience.

After her sabbatical of two years, she is all set to make a powerful comeback on television. Tejashri will be seen in the new series of Star Pravah. The promo of the serial was released recently and the audience is seen giving mixed reactions to it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Star Pravah (@star_pravah)

Tejashri’s new serial is titled Premachi Goshta and she will be seen in the lead role with Tujyaat Jeev Rangala fame Raj Hanchanale. On July 28, 2023, talking about her new show with ETimes TV, Tejashri said that she always avoided appearing on-screen for a while after finishing a project, and that’s the reason the audience eagerly awaited for her new project. She added that it is like a person who goes out for work; the people in the house keep their eyes on him or her.

She has had the same experience as an artist. For the past several days, people have been asking when she is coming back on TV. She stated that she is very happy to say that she will soon be seen in a new serial that will be on a very top channel. On being asked about her role in the upcoming show, Tejashri said, “I love playing positive roles. My new role will also be positive."

Describing TV as her favourite medium, Tejashri Pradhan said that actually, many things have changed since the COVID-19 pandemic. The importance of social media is also increasing day by day, she added.

She is experiencing all these things once again, she added. Tejashri has always tried to work honestly and will continue to do so, added. Describing her association with Star Pravah, She said that it is a pleasure for her to be associated once again with the channel for a new series.