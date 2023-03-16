Actress Urmila Kothare is a popular face of the Marathi television and film industry. She is well known for her roles in the Marathi films Duniyadari, Shubha Mangal Saavadhan, Ti Saddhya Kay Karte and TV shows like Asambhav, Uun Paus and Goshta Eka Lagnachi. However, the actress is currently making headlines all over social media. Despite being a successful actress, the diva has recently started a business.

Urmila has shared this good news with a special post on her Instagram handle. The actress shared the new promo of Shark Tank India 2 and wrote, “That’s my Girl in Shark Tank India selling Doggy ice creams Darshan Kaur Khalsa. Such a proud moment for all of us. All pet lovers out there that Waggy Zone dog ice cream to treat your most loved baby. They are gonna love it." In this promo, Darshan Kaur Khalsa, a businesswoman, presents Waggy Zone, an ice cream business for dogs in front of the sharks. Sharing the video, Urmila appreciated her entrepreneur friend.

According to sources, Urmila has a special connection with this brand. Although Waggy Zone belongs to Urmila’s friend, she is also said to be involved in this business. However, Urmila has not shared any official information yet.

Urmila always promotes Waggy Zone business through social media. She is fond of pets. So Urmila always supports her friend by showing interest in her business. Take a look at the new promo of Shark Tank here:

However, this is not the first time as earlier also many actors from the Marathi entertainment industry have been seen trying their luck in business outside of acting. Actresses like Priya Bapat, Nivedita Saraf and Tejaswini Pandit have also tried their luck in the business.

Actress Prajakta Mali also recently started her own jewellery business named PrajaktaRaaj. Traditional jewellery is the speciality of her business.

