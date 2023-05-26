Marathi Composer Saleel Kulkarni’s Son Scores 89.33% In Class 12, Proud Dad Tells Fans

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education released the class 12 results on Thursday at 2 pm. Among many candidates who appeared for the exam was Marathi composer Saleel Kulkarni’s son Shubham Kulkarni. Shubham has secured 89.33 per cent overall with a remarkable 96 marks out of 100 in Philosophy. Saleel Kulkarni shared the news with his fans in his Instagram stories. While sharing a picture of his son, his caption read, “My rockstar has scored 89.33% in HSC with 96/100 in Philosophy. So proud.”

Saleel Kulkarni earlier posted a video addressing 10th and 12th students giving them some advice. He said,

“Study. Work hard, but don’t get pressured. Remember, just like every flower, every child has a different blooming time.” He also said that happiness is the most important thing in life and one should never compromise with it. The singer shared this video after dropping off his son Shubham for an exam.

Saleel Kulkarni is quite active on social media platforms. He keeps giving his life updates and professional updates about his various programs through his social media profile.

Candidates who appeared in the Class 12th board exams in Maharashtra can check their results at mahahsscboard.in, mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, and hsc.mahresults.org.in. This year, almost 14 lakh students appeared for the Maharashtra HSC board examination from February 21 to March 21, Saleel Kulkarni has performed as a singer for numerous albums and stage composers. Bela Shende, Shankar Mahadevan, Hariharan, Shreya Ghoshal, Sandeep Khare, Hrishikesh Ranade, Suvarna Mategaonkar, Shubha Joshi, Madhura Datar, Vibhavari Apte Joshi, and Avadhoot Gupte are just a few of the musicians that have performed or recorded with Kulkarni.

Saleel served as the judge for the competitive singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa on Zed Marathi, where he not only evaluated contestants’ performances but also cultivated and mentored many young, talented people. Additionally, he has contributed to important Marathi newspapers. His debut book is titled Lapavalelya Kaacha.