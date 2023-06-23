Marathi Director Praveen Karle Dies In Pune Hospital

The Marathi film industry is mourning the death of director Praveen Karle. The popular film director, known for the Marathi movie Hrudayat Something Something, died at 10 am on Friday. He passed away in Pune’s Mangeshkar Hospital while he was receiving treatment.

Film director Anand Mane posted a picture of Pravin Karale and penned a heartfelt note. His notes read, “Director Praveen Karle sadly passed away at Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune at ten o’clock this morning. It is understood from sources that the last rites will be held at Warje at 6 pm. God bless the soul.”

Talking about his most popular film, Hrudayat Something Something made several headlines since it was first announced. It was without a doubt one of the most eagerly awaited films of the year. The movie, which was co-produced by Sachin Nathuram Sant and produced by Vinodkumar Jain, Shailendra Parakh, Swapnil Chavan, and Atul Guggale, will purportedly follow the story of one man who dates several women. Ashok, renowned as the king of comedy in the Marathi film industry, played the character of a “love guru." The movie was released on October 5 and featured important roles from Aniket Vishwasrao, Sneha Chavan, and Priyanka Yadav.

Praveen Karle was the son of theater and film critic Raja Karle. At the age of 4, Praveen made his stage debut. Since he was a young child, Praveen Karle has worked on hit films including Bokad, Bhairu Pailwan Ki Jai, Mansanman, Maazhi Aashiqui, and Hrudayat Something Something.