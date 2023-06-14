Marathi Film Baipan Bhari Deva's Trailer Promises An Entertaining Ride; Watch Now

The much-anticipated Marathi film Baipan Bhari Deva is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 30. Helmed by director Kedar Shinde, the movie features Rohini Hattangadi, Tushar Dalvi, and Riya Sharma in prominent roles. On Tuesday, veteran actor Ashok Saraf unveiled the film’s trailer at the Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Auditorium in Dadar, Mumbai.

The trailer launch event saw the entire team in attendance, which included director Kedar Shinde, along with the star cast Rohini Hattangadi, Vandana Gupte, Deepa Parab Choudhary, Shilpa Navalkar, Sukanya Kulkarni Mone, singer Sawani, and music composers Sai-Piyush.

Set against a backdrop of emotional turmoil and challenges, the movie delves into the stories of six sisters who are separated due to uncontrollable circumstances. Confronting family problems, personal challenges, and financial hardships, each sister embarks on a voyage of self-discovery and inner strength. From upholding traditional expectations to breaking societal norms, the film provides a heartfelt exploration of the intricate struggles faced by these extraordinary women.

Check out the trailer here

So far, the trailer has received over 311K views and is still increasing.

The trailer displays Vandana reaching out to her five sisters (Rohini Hattangadi, Sukanya Kulkarni, Shilpa Navalkar, Suchitra Bandekar, and Deepa Chaudhari) to join her in the Mangala Gauri competition. The central focus of the story lies in the challenges these six sisters will face as they juggle their household responsibilities alongside participating in the Mangala Gauri contest.

“The story of Baipan Bhari Deva is unique as it centres around six women. I’ve worked on several films with female protagonists, but “Baipan Bhari Deva" is completely different. The audience would certainly like watching this movie,” Shinde continued.

Jio Studios announced the film on International Women’s Day this year and the poster was revealed by the renowned cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. The filming process commenced before the lockdown in India, but the release of the movie was delayed several times due to COVID-19.

Fans can also watch Baipan Bhari Deva on JioCinema. Although an official digital premiere date has not been disclosed yet, the film will be available for theatre release soon.

On the professional front, Kedar Shinde is best known for Bakula Namdev Ghotale, Yanda Kartavya Aahe, Kya Haal, Mr Paanchal, and Jatra: Hyalagaad Re Tyalagaad.