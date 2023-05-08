Kareena Kapoor Accused of 'Ignoring' Marathi Actor; Director Says 'She Even Worked With Her But...'

Popular Marathi film-maker Mahesh Tilekar who is known for films like Gaon Tasa Changala, Ghar Grihasti, Ladi Godi, Chalta Hai Yaar, One Room Kitchen to name a few made some serious allegations against Hindi movie stars like Kareena Kapoor and Radhika Apte for ignoring their fans. Mahesh recalled an instance in a lengthy social media post when Kareena Kapoor was travelling alongside his Maratha troupe eight years back and she refused to oblige an actor with a photograph. Tilekar claimed that the actor had previously worked with her as well

Mahesh Tilekar took to his Instagram handle a few days back and wrote in Marathi, “Eight years ago, we were waiting in the check-in line at the airport when I noticed Kareena was standing next to one of the actresses from our programme. She went to Kareena Kapoor and greeted her. She wanted to click a pic with Kareena but the Bollywood star ignored her, leaving her upset. She had even worked in one of Kareena Kapoor’s well-known flicks, the actress did not care to turn around to look at her.”

He further added, “These celebs do not have issues in interacting with fans when promoting their OTT shows or films, but can’t show decency otherwise. Radhika Apte had said she does not like to give autographs and click selfies with people. But a few days ago, while promoting her Hindi film, she was seen clicking selfies with some of the famous social media influencers.”

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor is currently shooting for The Crew which also stars Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role. She will also be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s upcoming film, based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X, with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. She also has Hansal Mehta’s next untitled film. As for Radhika Apte, she was recently seen in the OTT series Mrs Undercover. She also played the role of a cop in Vasan Bala’s Monica, O My Darling!

