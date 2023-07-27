Marathi Sagar Talashikar Stuck In Pune Traffic For Nearly 6 Hours With His 85-year-old Mother

Traffic congestion in metropolitan cities in India has long been a concerning issue, and a recent incident involving actor Sagar Talashikar highlights the severity of the problem. The actor found himself stuck in a gruelling traffic jam in Pune, Maharashtra, along with his 85-year-old mother for an astonishing five hours. Sagar took to Facebook Live to share his harrowing experience, shedding light on the challenges faced by commuters and the lack of infrastructure to handle such situations.

On July 24, Sagar Talashikar and his mother embarked on a journey through Pune, but their plans were thwarted as they encountered an unending traffic jam, leaving them stranded on the same bridge for nearly five to six hours. During this ordeal, Sagar’s vehicle reportedly moved only about 700 to 800 meters. What was meant to be a simple journey turned into an agonizing test of patience and endurance.

In a heartfelt Marathi caption accompanying his Facebook Live video, the actor expressed his frustration at the absence of traffic management. He lamented that there were no traffic policemen to direct and regulate the flow of vehicles, exacerbating the already chaotic situation. Sagar highlighted the plight of his elderly mother, who had recently undergone cataract surgery and was unable to eat or take her required medications on time. He questioned the predicament faced by numerous elderly individuals, women, children, and patients who found themselves in similar situations. Basic amenities like restroom facilities for women were also a concern during these prolonged traffic jams.

Thankfully, Sagar Talashikar and his mother eventually reached home safely, but their experience sheds light on the plight of countless commuters who face similar challenges daily. Traffic congestion not only causes inconvenience and stress but also poses risks to public health and safety.

Sagar Talashikar is a well-known actor who made his debut on the small screen with the popular daily soap opera, Vartamaan. He has since garnered recognition for his talent and versatility in the entertainment industry. In his most recent project, the film Panchak, produced by Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene under the banner of RNM Moving Pictures production, Sagar showcased his acting prowess alongside talented co-stars such as Adinath Kothare, Tejashri Pradhan, Anand Ingale, Nandita Patkar, Bharati Acharekar, Vidyadhar Joshi, Satish Alekar, Dipti Devi, and Ashish Kulkarni.