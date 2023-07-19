Mari Selvraj’s Political Drama Maamannan Set For It Digital Release; Deets Below

Mari Selvraj’s political thriller Maamannan, which has managed to impress both critics and the audience at the box office, is now gearing up for its digital release. The engaging political drama opened with positive reviews on June 29. The film features Udhayanidhi Stalin, Fahadh Faasil, Vadivelu and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles. Netflix India, which bagged the digital rights of the film, announced the official date of its release yesterday. The streaming giant revealed that the film will premiere on Netflix on July 27. They shared the news on social media with a poster of the film. The tweet read, “Vadivelu, Udhayanidhi, Fahadh, Keerthy, Mari Selvaraj and AR Rahman together!! We’re seeing Maamannan, coming to Netflix on the 27th of July.”

Maamannan will be streaming in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The Telugu version of the film is titled Nayakudu, which was released in the theatres recently.

According to trade analysts, Maamannan has earned Rs 66.8 crore at the box office worldwide. It grossed Rs 59.3 crore at the box office in India, making it the highest-grossing film in Udhayanidhi’s career as an actor.

Maamannan narrates the lives of a father and son, who face obstacles to establishing control in politics put by their opposition. The film features veteran actor Vadivelu, who is an MLA from an oppressed community. Udhyanidhi Stalin essays the role of his estranged son, while Keethy Suresh is seen as the love interest of Udhayanidhi’s character. Fahad Faasil is seen in the antagonist’s role.

Maamannan also marks Udhayanidhi’s last film as an actor. He has taken retirement as an actor and will be focusing on his political career, but he will also remain in the industry as a producer. Udhayanidhi gifted Mari Selvraj a Mini Cooper car after the film was a blockbuster hit. The multilingual film is also the comeback of Vadivelu after he had taken a break from films for a while.

Maamannan is produced by Udhayanidhi Stalin, under his home banner Red Giant Movies. AR Rahman has composed music for the film.